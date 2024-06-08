Anti-Israel agitators outside the White House threw objects at a National Park Service ranger, shouting “piggy, piggy!” at him, and defaced statues on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Holding signs that accused President Biden of being on “the wrong side of history,” protesters converged on the White House after security measures at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue were tightened in anticipation of the demonstration.
Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted ̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs under investigation for alleged ‘pay-to-play’ scheme - June 8, 2024
- Anti-Israel agitators vandalize property near White House, shout ‘piggy’ at ranger pelted with thrown objects - June 8, 2024
- Yale Law professor outlines potential Trump legal strategy following guilty verdict: ‘What the nation needs’ - June 8, 2024