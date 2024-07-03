A member of the progressive “Squad” who is fighting for her political life just got a boost from House Democratic leadership.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is running in a competitive primary election this year against an opponent who has set himself up as a more moderate pro-Israel alternative to the outspoken lawmaker.
Bush, however, scored an endorsement from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Cha
