Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that the forcible military conscription of one of his allies to a remote air base in the Arctic amounted to kidnapping and illegal imprisonment.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Anti-Kremlin activist forcibly conscripted to Arctic was kidnapped, say allies - December 25, 2019
- ‘It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas’: Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests - December 25, 2019
- Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message - December 25, 2019