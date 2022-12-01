The Europe anti-pollution toner market is anticipated to expand at ~6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising Pollution Generating High Demand for Anti-pollution Toners in India. Vietnam Emerged as a Strong Market for Anti-Pollution Toners.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global anti-pollution toner market is expected to reach US$ 502 Mn in 2022 and further grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Overall sales of anti-pollution toners are expected to generate a valuation of US$ 843 Mn by 2032.

Rising pollution levels across the world and growing focus on protecting skin from pollutants are some of the key factors driving demand for anti-pollution toners in the market.

Toners in the cosmetics industry were formerly designed to moisturize and regulate the skin’s pH levels. However, with the incorporation of new active substances in these toners, their scope gradually widened and today, various types of toners are used to protect skin from smoke, dust, and several other pollutants.

As customers gain more understanding of the skincare sector, they are demanding more from the goods they buy. For the informed customer, single-function solutions are no longer sufficient; they want firms to prioritize high-quality components and multipurpose compositions for the most impactful effects.

The global anti-pollution toner market is being pushed largely by factors such as rising pollution levels, increased knowledge of the advantages of using anti-pollution toners, and rising disposable income.

Furthermore, the rising number of online merchants offering a diverse selection of anti-pollution cosmetic products along with changing consumer preferences for organic and natural goods is expected to boost the global market over the next ten years.

However, the high prices connected with these items may limit the market expansion to some extent over the projection period.

Key Takeaways: Anti-pollution Toner Market Study

By nature, the natural/organic segment is expected to grow at a prolific CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

Based on consumer orientation, women segment is likely to hold about 40% share of the global anti-pollution toner market by the end of 2022

South Asia anti-pollution toner market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

China is estimated to account for more than 60.0% of the East Asia anti-pollution toner market in 2022.

With rising pollution levels and increasing awareness about anti-pollution skin care products, India is likely to hold more than 25% of the South Asia market by 2022.

“Increased focus on research & development activities and incorporation of enhanced natural components in skin care products are expected to drive the global anti-pollution toner swiftly during the next ten years,” says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading players in the anti-pollution toner market are Chanel, Avant, MZ Skin, Dermatouch, Simple, Bioderma, Earth Harbor, Biotherm, Cinq Monde, Sabon, Sephora, Detoxie, Active Beaute, and Hydra Shield among others.

These players are concentrating on new product launches with natural ingredients, investing in advertising and promotional activities, and establishing partnerships and collaborations with other companies to stay relevant in the market.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the anti-pollution toner market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the anti-pollution toner market by nature (conventional, natural/organic), consumer orientation (men, women, unisex), end use (residential, commercial), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, salon stores, online retailing, pharmaceutical & drug stores, others), across several regions.

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

