Rising prevalence of cancer globally and surge in the incidence of acute radiation syndrome or ARS propels the demand for anti-radiation drugs

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global anti-radiation drugs market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 9.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for anti-radiation drugs is expected to close at US$ 4.1 billion.

The growing demand for anti-radiation drugs such as Potassium Iodide (KI), Prussian Blue, and DTPA (Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetate) is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period as these drugs can aid in blocking the radioactive iodine absorption and subsequent concentration in the thyroid gland.

Increasing efforts by pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative radiopharmaceutical products and a rise in investment in R&D by pharma and biotech companies for the development of effective drugs for acute radiation syndrome or ARS propels the market growth.

The increasing application of radiation therapy in cancer treatment drives the market demand for anti-radiation drugs as these drugs protect healthy tissues and enhance the effectiveness of treatments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the anti-radiation drugs market was valued at US$ 3.7 billion

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is projected to account for a major share of the industry during the forecast period

Based on the compound, The Potassium Iodide (KI) segment held a significant share of the industry

Based on the application, the Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) segment accounted for the largest share of the global anti-radiation drugs business in

Anti-radiation Drugs Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased awareness about radiation risks and the availability of protective measures can influence the adoption of anti-radiation drugs among healthcare providers and the public driving the anti-radiation market growth

The increased technological innovation and advances in drug delivery methods, nanotechnology, and biotechnology may lead to the development of more efficient and targeted anti-radiation drugs.

Increasing technological advances in drug development and increased research into innovative compounds and technologies that can effectively counteract radiation damage drives the evolution of the anti-radiation drugs market.

Anti-radiation Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the anti-radiation drugs market owing to the increase in the number of radiation facilities and the rise in investment in the anti-radiation devices market. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cancer cases contribute to the demand for radiation therapy, and the anti-radiation drugs market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the anti-radiation drugs market owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the region. The increasing demand for advanced medical treatments, including radiation therapy in countries like China and India drives the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-radiation drugs market is highly fragmented with the presence of several local and global players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global anti-radiation drugs market report

Amgen Inc.

Anbex Inc.

Arco Pharmaceuticals LLC

BTG International Inc.

Cellphire, Inc.

Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Darnitsa

Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Humanetics Corporation

Mission Pharmacal Company

Myelo Therapeutics GmbH

Partner Therapeutics

Pluri Inc.

Key Developments in the Anti-radiation Drugs Market

In May 2020 – Cellphire , the global leader in long-term stabilization and storage of platelets, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an orphan drug designation for its platelet-based freeze-dried hemostatic, Thrombosomes®, for treatment of acute radiation syndrome (ARS).

the global leader in long-term stabilization and storage of platelets, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an orphan drug designation for its platelet-based freeze-dried hemostatic, Thrombosomes®, for treatment of acute radiation syndrome (ARS). In February 2020 – Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd of Kaiseraugst Switzerland to acquire all of DSM’s assets related to the manufacture of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in BIO 300, a clinical stage drug being developed by Humanetics for oncology and biodefense applications. DSM developed and patented a method to produce a highly pure form of API.

Anti-radiation Drugs Market – Key Segments

Compound

Potassium Iodide (KI)

Prussian Blue

DTPA (Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetate)

Others

Application

Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)

Cancer Treatment

Radiation Exposure

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

