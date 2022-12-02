Anti-Static Films Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material Type (PE, PET, and PVC) By End Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Food & Beverage, and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anti-Static Films Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anti-Static Films Market Information by Material Type, By End Use Industry, By Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.57% CAGR to reach USD 767.66 Million by 2030.

Market Scope:

One way to prevent static electricity from building up on a surface or in a material is to treat it with an anti-static chemical. Triboelectric effect or high-voltage, non-contact technique can generate static charge. Anti-static agents, which can include humectants, work by increasing the surface conductivity of a substance in one of two ways: either by being conductive themselves or by drawing moisture from the air.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 767.66 Million CAGR 4.57% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By End Use Industry, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The demand from the food & beverages and pharmaceutical sectors for packing products The growth of the healthcare industry has boosted the anti-static films market to a high degree

Competitive Dynamics:

Growth in both both value and volume is moderate in the global Anti-Static Films market. Anti-static films have seen strong demand from a variety of industries, including the automotive, construction, and electronics sectors over the past few years. However, because there aren’t so many major participants in the market, competition is quite low. Anti-Static Films have a fragmented global market. Anti-Static Films market expansion is being fueled by the various strategies adopted by the major players in the market, such as collaborations, joint ventures, and product launches. The major shareholders in the global Anti-Static Films market are:

Toyobo Co., Ltd

Nan Ya Plastics Corp

Toray Plastics (America), Inc

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc

Achilles Corp.

Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Wiman Corp

Sekisui Film Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Corp

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Anti-static films market is influenced by rising demand for flexible packaging in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries to prevent product contamination and maintain sanitary value during transportation. Furthermore, the expansion of the healthcare sector has been a major driver of the anti-static films market, as plastic packaging is more hygienic and less likely to break, leak, or otherwise malfunction than glass. Anti-static films are used in the packing of medical devices to prevent leaking and to offer some level of shock resistance. As a result, the packaging industry is a major driver of the rising global need for anti-static films.

Market Restraints

Extracting chemicals like benzene and xylenes from petroleum is a common practice. They are used to create anti-static films by reacting with other substances to create the monomers for polystyrene, PVC, PET, etc. Crude oil is easily transported by ship, pipeline, or barge, and it is traded on a global scale. In this way, the global price of crude oil is set by the equilibrium between supply and demand, which in turn influences the other markets. Accordingly, the price of polymers used in the Anti-static films market is likely to respond inversely to fluctuations in the price of crude oil.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Many national governments have issued instructions on how to conduct a clinical trial during this pandemic, realizing the importance of prioritizing patient safety while also safeguarding the trial’s credibility. The guidelines recommended modifying the experiment to preserve the pandemic’s efficacy. They advocated for regulatory authorities to be accommodating while deciding how to alter the protocols.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread in 2021, demand for anti-static coatings dwindled. The North American and European continents have been particularly hard hit by this fatal virus. The epidemic has had a devastating impact on the auto industry. Companies have halted operations and industrial facilities, and the government has limited production activities to stop the spread of this virus. There has been a worldwide decrease in the use of anti-static films as a result of this. However, there are currently no limitations, and the virus’s transmission is managed as well. As a result, new businesses are entering the anti-static films market, which is fostering innovation and healthy competition.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

In the forecast time frame, the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market sector is anticipated to be the most lucrative. As a result of PE’s durability and resistance to moisture, it is expected to see increased demand over the next few years.

By application

The Electrical & Electronics End-use Industry is forecast to increase at a significant rate over the assessment time period. The study’s primary drivers include the expanding manufacturing sector, the thriving electronics and semiconductor sectors, and the surging need for specialized films.

Regional Analysis

The United States dominates the North American market because of the region’s booming key end-use industries, including transportation, energy, and healthcare. The market for anti-static films is largest in North America because of the region’s dedication to technological advancement, strong demand for packaged high-end electronics, and prolific product invention. The United States plays a pivotal role in global semiconductor production, design, and research. The region’s rising end-user industries, such as consumer electronics and the automobile industry, are large consumers of semiconductors, driving the demand for exports of electronic equipment. Anti-static films are in high demand because of the region’s prolific production and export of consumer electronics.

Emerging economies like India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia are driving the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market.

Market growth in Latin America is predicted to be limited because of the region’s social and economic volatility. Brazil, Peru, and Argentina are the main contributors to the Latin American market. Growth in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to slow over the next few years as political unrest and economic volatility dampen consumer confidence. However, the outlook for the mid- and long-term future is optimistic due to the improvement in conditions and the resulting economic potential.

