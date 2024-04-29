FIRST ON FOX: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was challenged to a primary debate rematch after she skipped a local Democratic debate to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., her Democratic primary opponent said in comments exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

“There is no reason we can’t reschedule the debate,” Fulton County DA candidate Christian Wise Smith said in a press release exclusively obtained b

[Read Full story at source]