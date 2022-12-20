Market Study on Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics: Surge in geriatric population to swell the demand for Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics market is expected to reach a US$ 455 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR 1% | According PMR

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics industry revenues were valued at US$ 11.9 Bn in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. Product type Eylea is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 0.9% over the next 10 years. By the end of 2032, the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market is expected to achieve a value of US$ 13.1Bn.

The growing importance of Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics is now prolonged. Over the forecast period, the market is likely to rise due to the launch of novel creative products and the growing elderly population that is prone to ocular illnesses. Diabetic retinopathy is also expected to expand significantly throughout the projection period, owing to an increase in diabetes cases around the world.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33243

The surge in cancer prevalence around the world, combined with knowledge of oncology medications’ therapeutic potential, has encouraged the pharmaceutical industry to develop new cancer treatments. With the development of bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and, most recently, aflibercept, the frequency of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (Anti-VEGF) injections has increased significantly.

North America to offer the Largest Opportunity for the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market

The market for Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics in North America is growing at a steady pace. In 2021, North America had the highest revenue share of more than 40%. The growing geriatric population and regulatory clearances are responsible for the region’s substantial share. Research and innovation are being aided by increased access to large historical data in the sector. The American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced a suite of cardiovascular data registries in April 2021, allowing healthcare companies to assess and improve service quality using existing data.

Competitive Landscape

The key companies operating in the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors Therapeutics Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, Pfizer, Inc., CoherusBioSciences, and Amgen, Inc.

According to a WHO report published in 2021, over 196 million individuals worldwide are affected by AMD, with around 10.4 million instances resulting in moderate to severe vision impairment. As a result, the rise in ophthalmic disorders will necessitate the use of Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics in the future, which will serve as a catalyst for the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics business.

Buy Full Report Now and Get Up to 20% Discount @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33243

Some of the recent developments of Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market providers are as follows:

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. proclaimed the top-line phase III clinical trial findings for ranibizumab formulation development with Port Delivery System.

In May 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was granted FDA approval to treat diabetic retinopathy at all stages.

In December 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. reported positive top-line results from worldwide phase III studies testing Faricimab in people with DME.

Request Customization as per your Requirement@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33243

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics industry market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (Eylea, Lucentis, and Beovu) and disease type (Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Age-related Macular Degeneration) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

Trending Market Reports:

Neuropathic Pain Market

Proteomics Market

Antibiotic Resistance Market

Animal Healthcare Market

Endodontics and Orthodontics Market

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market

Pressure Ulcer Devices Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353