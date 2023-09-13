Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,466.2 million by 2030, observing a growth rate of over 21.8%, annually says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market is valued at US$ 920.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 21.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Antibacterial nano coatings, also known as antimicrobial nano coatings or antimicrobial coatings, are thin layers of material used to restrict or kill the growth of bacteria and other germs on various surfaces. These coatings are intended to lower the risk of infection and to keep an environment cleaner and more sanitary, particularly in healthcare settings, food processing plants, and other locations where microbial contamination is a concern.

Nanotechnology developments have resulted in the production of more effective and long-lasting antibacterial nano coatings. These advancements make the coatings more appealing to sectors aiming to improve hygiene. The market for antibacterial nano coatings is expanding rapidly, with a variety of industries recognizing the benefits of these coatings in increasing hygiene, lowering infection risk, and improving product and environmental safety.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global antibacterial nano coatings market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global antibacterial nano coatings market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global antibacterial nano coatings market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, plastic segment generated the largest antibacterial nano coatings market share due to its high versatility.

On the basis of application, the medical and healthcare category is dominating the market as people become more aware of the importance of sanitary products.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 920.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 4,466.2 million Growth Rate 21.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing Awareness of Hygiene

Growing Expenditure of Healthcare Industry

Ongoing Advancements in Nanotechnology Companies Profiled Bio-Gate AG

Nilima Nanotechnologies

nano Care Deutschland AG

NANO SONO COOPERATION LTD

GBneuhaus GmbH

NANOPOOL GmbH

nanoComposix

Cerion, LLC

NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global antibacterial nano coatings market include,

In July 2022, Bio-Gate AG, a leading provider of revolutionary health technology, has struck an agreement for the coating of orthopaedic implants in human medicine with one of the world’s leading medical technology manufacturers.

In March 2022, Nano Care, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance nanotechnology coatings, has introduced a new product called Nanoflex L-care. It is a leather and textile wash-on treatment, as well as a fluorine-free direct spray for healthcare uniforms and bedding, where it eliminates bacteria and thereby starves bed bugs and high-touch upholstery.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global antibacterial nano coatings market growth include Bio-Gate AG, Nilima Nanotechnologies, nano Care Deutschland AG, NANO SONO COOPERATION LTD, GBneuhaus GmbH, NANOPOOL GmbH, nanoComposix, Cerion, LLC, and NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global antibacterial nano coatings market based on type, application and region

Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Plastics Glass Metal & Alloys

Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Automotive Building & Construction Consumer Goods Food & Beverages Medical & Healthcare Textiles Others

Global Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market US Canada Latin America Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Antibacterial Nano Coatings Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Antibacterial Nano Coatings Report:

What will be the market value of the global antibacterial nano coatings market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

What are the market drivers of the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

What are the key trends in the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

Which is the leading region in the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

What are the major companies operating in the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global antibacterial nano coatings market?

