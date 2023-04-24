Increasing Investment in R&D to Develop Novel Antibiotics Spurs Growth in Antibiotic Resistance Market

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Antibiotic Resistance Market is expected to grow at a steady rate due to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections, the need for novel and effective antibiotics, and the rising awareness about the importance of prudent antibiotic use. By the end of 2022, the market for antibiotic resistance is projected to reach US$ 10.1 billion in sales, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%. The market is anticipated to be valued US$17.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Antibiotic resistance is a global health concern that refers to the ability of bacteria or other microorganisms to withstand the effects of antibiotics, rendering them ineffective in treating infections. The rise of antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat to public health, as it can lead to increased morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. The antibiotic resistance market encompasses the development, manufacturing, and distribution of drugs, diagnostics, and other interventions aimed at combating antibiotic resistance.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27895

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections: The rise in antibiotic-resistant infections, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), and multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), is driving the demand for effective interventions to combat antibiotic resistance.

Need for novel antibiotics: The declining pipeline of new antibiotics and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains has created a demand for innovative and effective antibiotics that can overcome antibiotic resistance mechanisms.

Rising awareness about prudent antibiotic use: Governments, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders are increasingly focusing on promoting responsible and judicious antibiotic use to curb the development of antibiotic resistance, creating a favorable environment for interventions that address antibiotic resistance.

Market Challenges

Regulatory hurdles: The regulatory approval process for antibiotics and other interventions to combat antibiotic resistance can be complex, time-consuming, and costly, posing challenges for market entry and commercialization.

Limited financial incentives: The economics of antibiotic development can be challenging, as the short duration of antibiotic treatment and the low prices of generic antibiotics can limit the financial incentives for research and development, leading to a limited market for novel antibiotics.

Get Full Access of this Report https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27895

Market Opportunities

Increased research and development: There is a growing focus on research and development efforts to develop novel antibiotics, combination therapies, and alternative interventions, such as bacteriophages, monoclonal antibodies, and immunotherapies, to combat antibiotic resistance.

Rising demand for diagnostic tools: The increasing awareness about the importance of accurate and rapid diagnostics for identifying antibiotic-resistant infections presents an opportunity for the development and commercialization of advanced diagnostic tools that can aid in appropriate antibiotic prescribing and curb the development of antibiotic resistance.

Collaborative efforts: Collaborations among governments, healthcare organizations, academia, and industry players to address antibiotic resistance through joint research initiatives, funding opportunities, and policy interventions can drive innovation and market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The antibiotic resistance market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. These players are engaged in research and development activities, collaborations, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the key players in the antibiotic resistance market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Merck KgaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Pall Corporation, Eppendorf Corporate, Tarsons Products PVT. LTD., Applied Biological Materials Inc., Greiner AG, Brooks Life Sciences, Corning Incorporated, Cytiva, PerkinElmer

Recent News

The fluoroquinolone antibiotic BaxdelaTM from Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was approved by the US-FDA in 2019 and is effective against a range of microorganisms.

In October 2018, the FDA granted Nuzyra its approval. This medicine, a tetracycline antibiotic, can be used to treat adults with acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Market Segmentation

Drug Class: Antibiotic resistance interventions can be classified into various drug classes, such as beta-lactams, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, and others.

Disease Indication: Antibiotic resistance interventions can target various disease indications, including respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, bloodstream infections, and others.

Route of Administration: Antibiotic resistance interventions can be administered through various routes, including oral, intravenous, and others.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/27895

Regional Insights

North America, including the United States and Canada, is expected to hold a significant share in the antibiotic resistance market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development activities, and favorable regulatory environment for antibiotic development and commercialization.

Europe is also anticipated to be a prominent market for antibiotic resistance interventions. The region has a high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections, with increasing focus on research and development efforts and collaborations among academia, industry, and government to combat antibiotic resistance.

The Asia-Pacific region, including countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, is expected to witness significant growth in the antibiotic resistance market. The region has a large population, high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections, increasing awareness about prudent antibiotic use, and growing investments in research and development, creating opportunities for market growth.

Other Trending Reports:

Clinical Trial Management System Market

ECG Devices Market

Oncology Drugs Market

Delivery Systems In Personal Care Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353