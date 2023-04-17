Rising clinical research activities on novel biologics and the burgeoning global demand for personalized biologics will propel the growth of the overall market

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market generated US$ 4.8 billion in revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated that this market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system in response to the presence of foreign substances or antigens. These antibodies bind to specific antigens and help the immune system to fight against infections and diseases. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory-made antibodies that can target specific antigens, making them highly effective in the treatment of various diseases.

The antibodies contract manufacturing market refers to the production of antibodies by contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) on behalf of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The CMOs offer a range of services, including cell line development, process optimization, scale-up, and manufacturing of clinical trial materials.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Moreover, the growing investments in research and development activities, coupled with the rising adoption of personalized medicine, are further fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of development and production of antibodies, along with the stringent regulatory policies, may hinder the market’s growth.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, is driving the demand for monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, the growing adoption of personalized medicine, where the treatment is tailored to the individual’s genetic makeup, is further fueling the demand for mAbs.

The rising investments in research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also contributing to the market’s growth. These companies are focusing on developing novel therapies for various diseases, which require the production of antibodies.

However, the high cost of development and production of antibodies is a major challenge faced by the market. The process of developing and producing antibodies is time-consuming and requires substantial investments in research and development, manufacturing infrastructure, and skilled personnel. Moreover, the stringent regulatory policies for the production and use of antibodies may also hinder the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

There are many significant participants in the very competitive industry for Antibodies Contract Manufacturing. The key players operating in the market include AMRI, AGC Biologics, Aldevron, Eurofins CDMO, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Emergent BioSolutions, KBI Biopharma, Lonza, Novasep, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services, Pierre Fabre, Samsung BioLogics, Synthon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market can be segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and antibody fragments.

the market can be segmented into oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the antibodies contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, coupled with the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market, driven by the growing investments in research and development activities and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region’s growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market Product Launches

“WuXi Biologics Launches STaaS Platform” – WuXi Biologics, a leading global biologics CDMO, launched a new platform called STaaS (Storage, Transportation, and Administration as a Service) to provide integrated logistics services for biologics, including antibodies.

“Lonza Launches GS PiggyBac Technology for Antibody Discovery” – Lonza announced the launch of its GS PiggyBac technology, a new tool for antibody discovery that allows for the generation of high-affinity antibodies with greater diversity.

“Pall Launches Mustang Q Membrane Chromatography” – Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation, and purification technologies, launched Mustang Q Membrane Chromatography, a new product for the purification of monoclonal antibodies.

