The antibody drug conjugates (ADC) industry is experiencing a significant growth rate with a CAGR of 14.8% by 2032 attributed to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size will cross USD 26.5 billion by 2032. Growing advancements in antibody engineering and conjugation technologies will create lucrative opportunities for industry expansion.

These advancements have improved the stability, selectivity, and efficacy of ADCs, expanding their therapeutic potential. Additionally, a noticeable rise in R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies and the regulatory approvals of ADC-based therapies. Furthermore, the rising adoption of personalized medicine and the need for novel therapies in oncology are contributing to the expansion of the ADC industry.

Non-cleavable linkers to gain popularity

Antibody drug conjugates market value from the non-cleavable linker segment will grow substantially through 2032. The enhanced stability and targeted drug delivery of non-cleavable linker technology favor their adoption. With a lower risk of premature drug release, non-cleavable linkers contribute to a reduced overall toxicity profile for the ADC. Additionally, due to their targeted nature, ADCs with non-cleavable linkers demonstrate improved efficacy in treating various cancers and other diseases.

Prevalence of lung cancer to strengthen the application landscape

antibody drug conjugates market share from the lung cancer segment will expand considerably through 2032. Surging incidences of lung cancer globally have increased the demand for antibody drug conjugates. As per the CDC, it is the third most common cancer in the U.S. Moreover, growing patient awareness about the efficacy of antibody drug conjugates in treating lung cancer is further working in favor of segment development.

CD30 antibodies to gain traction

Antibody drug conjugates market value from the CD30 antibodies segment will register considerable gains through 2032. Escalating need for more effective and less toxic treatments for hematological malignancies is contributing to segment expansion. In fact, several CD30-targeted ADCs are in various stages of clinical development, with promising early results.

Asia Pacific to dominate the antibody drug conjugates industry

Asia Pacific market share will grow at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. High incidence rate of cancer is creating a strong impetus for regional expansion. As per India Against Cancer, one woman dies of breast cancer for every two newly diagnosed cases in the country. The regional expansion can also be ascribed to the expanding healthcare sector, given a noticeable rise in investments in drug development projects.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Players

AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ADC Therapeutics SA, and Astellas Pharma Inc, among others

