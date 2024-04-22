Antibody production industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of antibody production for personalized medicine and companion.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antibody Production Market Size is projected to accrue USD 44 billion in revenue by 2032. The rising demand for therapeutic antibodies for treating various diseases including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases will drive the industry expansion.

According to WHO, in 2022, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were recorded, resulting in 9.7 million fatalities. As the prevalence of these diseases continues to rise globally, there is a growing need for effective antibody-based therapies. Rising advancements in biotechnology and immunology have led to the development of novel antibody-based drugs with improved efficacy and specificity.

Lately, multiple biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the development of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, that offer several advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs, such as higher target specificity and reduced side effects. This growing pipeline of biologics is creating a substantial demand for antibody production services and technologies.

Rising use of polyclonal antibodies

The polyclonal antibodies segment in the antibody production market will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Given their broad antigen recognition capabilities, polyclonal antibodies have emerged as valuable tools in various research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. These antibodies can recognize multiple epitopes on a target antigen to enhance sensitivity and specificity, making them ideal for detecting a wide range of targets in complex biological samples. Strong advancements in antibody production technologies, such as recombinant DNA technology and high-throughput screening methods, have also facilitated the efficient generation and characterization of polyclonal antibodies.

Diagnostic laboratories to record higher presence

Antibody production market from the diagnostic laboratory segment may exhibit a decent development rate over 2024-2032. The increasing demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests, especially in the context of infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, is driving the need for high-quality antibodies as critical reagents in diagnostic assays. With diagnostic laboratories striving to enhance testing accuracy and efficiency, the demand for specific and sensitive antibodies tailored to diverse diagnostic applications will continue to rise.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a prominent industry

Asia Pacific antibody production market size will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as dengue, malaria, and tuberculosis has led to the rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. The expanding biopharmaceutical industry, supported by government initiatives, favorable regulatory policies, and investments in R&D is creating a conducive environment for antibody production and innovations. The growing adoption of precision medicine and targeted therapies in Japan, South Korea, and Australia will also stimulate the demand for customized antibodies tailored to individual patient profiles.

Antibody production industry participants

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA and Sartorius AG are some of the antibody production market contenders.

These companies are focusing on collaborations and product launches to proliferate their product portfolio and consumer base. For instance, in September 2023, KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, introduced SUREmAb, a new offering based on its SUREtechnology Platform created for optimized, cost-efficient, and safe monoclonal antibody (mAb) development and manufacturing.

