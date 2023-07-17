Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing demand for antibody-based therapeutics to boost the antibody production market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global antibody production market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 30.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2022, the market for antibody production was valued at US$ 15.6 billion

Increasing use of antibodies in the development of therapeutic drugs, including monoclonal antibody-based therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, and increasing demand for antibody-based therapeutics is likely to drive the antibody production market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases is driving the demand for antibody-based therapeutics. Growing emphasis on personalized medicines and increased demand for targeted therapies also drive the antibody production market.

Growing investments in biotechnology research and healthcare infrastructure across various regions are driving the antibody production market. Government initiatives, private investments, and collaborations with academic institutions are fostering the growth of the biotechnology sector and supporting the development and production of antibodies. Increasing technological innovations and advancement in biotechnology, increasing application of antibodies in various diagnostics applications such as point-of-care testing, and molecular diagnostics, driving the growth of the antibody production market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the antibody production market is forecast to reach US$ 16.8 billion

By antibody type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is rising significantly due to the increasing application in diagnostics and treatment of various diseases

Based on the process, the downstream processing segment is expected to account for a significant market share

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Antibody Production Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The increasing demand for accurate and sensitive diagnostic tests for various diseases, such as infectious diseases and cancer, is creating opportunities for antibody production market growth.

Increased government regulation and advancement in immunotherapy, personalized medicines demand for antibody production increases.

Manufacturers are focusing on research & development activities and developing new technology and innovative products to cater to different customer requirements.

Antibody Production Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the antibody production market owing to the presence of a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and strong research and development infrastructure. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases favorable government initiatives, and increased investments in research drive the demand for antibody production in the region. The presence of key players, academic institutions, and research organizations contributes to the growth of the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the antibody production market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of a large population base contributing to the demand for antibody production. The increasing collaborations between international pharmaceutical companies and local manufacturers, along with government initiatives to promote biotechnology and innovation, fuel market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global antibody production market report:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd.

Solaris Biotech

Grifols

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

FiberCell Systems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a major player in the antibody production market. In recent years, the company has focused on expanding its antibody portfolio through strategic acquisitions. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Phitonex, Inc., a company specializing in the development of fluorescence-based reagents, including antibodies. This acquisition aimed to enhance Thermo Fisher Scientific’s capabilities in flow cytometry and antibody-based applications.

Merck KGaA has been actively involved in the development and manufacturing of antibodies. In recent years, the company has emphasized collaborations and partnerships to enhance its antibody production capabilities. In 2020, Merck KGaA announced a collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and manufacture investigational antibodies for cancer treatment. This collaboration aimed to leverage Merck KGaA’s expertise in antibody manufacturing to support BeiGene’s innovative cancer therapies.

Antibody Production Market – Segmentation

Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Other Antibody Types

Process

Upstream Processing Bioreactors Large-scale Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Consumables

Downstream Processing Chromatography Systems Chromatography Resins

Filtration Filtration Systems Filtration Consumables & Accessories



End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Other End-users

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

