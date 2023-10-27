The global antimicrobial additives market is expected to reach US$ 13,967.0 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.4%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market value is estimated at US$ 8,454.4 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over XX% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Antimicrobial additives are compounds that are added to items to prevent the growth of microorganisms on the treated surface, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. These additives are utilized in a variety of industries, including healthcare, consumer goods, packaging, textiles, and building materials, to develop products that are more resistant to microbial contamination and offer additional protection against hazardous infections.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in their daily lives. Antimicrobial-treated textiles, cookware, and personal care goods are popular among health-conscious customers, increasing demand for antimicrobial chemicals.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Antimicrobial Additives market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Antimicrobial Additives market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Thousand Kg/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Antimicrobial Additives market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the inorganic antimicrobial additives segment was the largest revenue generator in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the plastic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 7.2% in 2022. Because bacteria and fungi generally feed on plastic and polymer products.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8,454.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 13,967.0 million Growth Rate 7.4% Dominant Segment Inorganic Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing trend for health & fitness

Increasing environmental concerns Companies Profiled BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant

Croda International Plc

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Antimicrobial Additives market include,

In February 2021, DuPont completed the merger of Nutrition & Bioscience business which is a DuPont subsidiary with a subsidiary of International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Antimicrobial Additives market growth include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, Croda International Plc, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Antimicrobial Additives market based on type, application, end use and region

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Inorganic Organic

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Plastic Paints & Coatings Pulp & Paper

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Healthcare Packaging Food & Beverages Construction Automotive

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Antimicrobial Additives Market US Canada Latin America Antimicrobial Additives Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Antimicrobial Additives Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Antimicrobial Additives Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Additives Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Additives Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Antimicrobial Additives Report:

What will be the market value of the global Antimicrobial Additives market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

What are the market drivers of the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

What are the key trends in the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

Which is the leading region in the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Antimicrobial Additives market?

