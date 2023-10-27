The demand for extending the shelf life of food products is driving the growth of antimicrobial packaging ingredients in the food packaging market. Additionally, the increased consumption of convenience foods is expected to bolster market expansion in the United States and Canada.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMI indicates that the sales of antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging have significantly increased, boosting the operations of companies providing these solutions globally. In addition to this, the market expanded substantially between 2018 and 2022, with a remarkable average year-on-year growth rate of 3.1%.

Due to the higher adoption of antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging among consumers and food manufacturers, the overall market value reached US$ 2,694.1 million in 2022. Moreover, the global demand for antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging could reach a market value of US$ 2,810 million in 2023.

The projected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 offers excellent potential for industries producing antimicrobial packaging ingredients. Continuing this trend, the sales of antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging could reach a sizeable market value of US$ 4,281 million by 2033.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1380

The rising demand for specialist chemicals in the food packaging sector can be blamed for the rise in sales of antimicrobial packaging components. The increased understanding of the significance of food safety and the necessity of extending the shelf life of perishable food products are the main causes.

These ingredients are used to inhibit the growth of hazardous bacteria and germs in packaged goods, which lowers the risk of foodborne diseases and spoilage. So, the demand for antimicrobial packaging components is anticipated to surge in the coming days, especially from the food and beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Study Report by FMI

Over the next ten years, the global market is projected to witness an absolute dollar increment of US$ 1,471 million.

North America, with a 26% global market share in 2022, demonstrates a persistent need for antimicrobial packaging components in its regional food sector. Among the countries around the world, the United States was figured out to be the leading market for such ingredients in 2022.

Europe follows North America in the use of antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging. Germany was figured out to be the leading producer and supplier of such ingredients in Europe in the year 2022.

Since the public’s knowledge of these specialty ingredients has increased, the Asia Pacific region’s global market share has improved to 15% in 2022.

“As the research manager, they are delighted to present their latest findings on the Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market. Their comprehensive study reveals a promising future for this market, with a growing emphasis on food safety driving the demand for antimicrobial packaging ingredients.” Says, Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Purchase Now to Access Comprehensive Segmented Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1380

Competitive Landscape for the Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Players

BioCote, Mondi Group, LINPAC Packaging, Amcor Ltd., OPLON, and Sealed Air, amongst others, are some top players in this market. Mentioned leading players providing these ingredients have consolidated the market by creating formulations that meet stringent food safety requirements while assuring optimal performance.

Innovations in antimicrobial treatments that are efficient and safe for interaction with food have been made possible by developments in food packaging technology and materials. It has boosted the trust of food producers, encouraging new players to enter the antimicrobial packaging ingredients market and diversify the market opportunities further.

The Key Players Are:

Mondi Group

BioCote

LINPAC Packaging

Reynolds Group

Dunmore Corporation

Uflex Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A

ALUF Plastic Inc.

Hexis S.A

WestRock Company

Others

Recent Developments

In December 2022, BASF announced the launch of a new line of antimicrobial packaging ingredients intended to satisfy the rising demand for environmentally friendly food packaging. These new chemical ingredients are biodegradable and generated from renewable resources.

In November 2022, DuPont revealed that it had purchased MicroGenics, which created a novel antimicrobial packaging technology. The firm may have access to MicroGenics’ patented antibacterial technology of utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to prevent the formation of dangerous germs.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1380

Key Segmentations

By Antimicrobial Ingredient:

Organic Acids

Bacteriocins

Essential Oils

Enzymes

Metal Ions & Oxidizers

Others

By Technology:

Controlled Release Packaging

Active Packaging

By Packaging Applications:

Pouches

Cartons

Trays

Bags

Films

Cups & Lids

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Author by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

The global Food Packaging Market Size is expected to increase from US$ 353.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 592.8 billion by 2033, anticipated to rise at 5.3% CAGR

Food Packaging Market Size is expected to increase from US$ 353.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 592.8 billion by 2033, anticipated to rise at 5.3% CAGR The FMCG Packaging Market Share is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 443.1 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 778.7 billion by 2033.

The global Beverage Packaging Market Scope is expected to be worth US$ 164 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2%. In 2023, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 108.7 billion.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Demand is expected to expand on the backdrop of growing food processing industries across the globe.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Growth rising demand for food will raise the usage of packaging materials globally, which is anticipated to continually raise the use of flexible and rigid packaging solutions

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube