Antimicrobial Plastics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Additive (Silver, Zinc and Oxybisphenoxarsine), Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics and Performance Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare and Medical) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antimicrobial Plastics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antimicrobial Plastics Market Information by Additive, Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

A synthetic polymeric material called antimicrobial plastic contains an integrated active element (antimicrobial additive) that inhibits the growth of germs like algae, fungi, and mould. The use of antimicrobial plastics has grown recently in a variety of end-use industries, including food and beverage, packaging, and healthcare, which are anticipated to be the main drivers of the global market during the forecast period. These microbes have a tendency to shorten the lifespan of plastic products.

The use of plastics in a variety of applications has largely replaced traditional materials, and demand from the packaging and healthcare industries is rising quickly. But strict environmental rules are anticipated to limit market expansion.

The market is dominated by the healthcare sector, and this trend is anticipated to continue. This is primarily caused by rising healthcare industry investments and rising demand for medical supplies and equipment. The market under study during the projection period is likely to benefit from the rising R&D expenditure.

Due to the numerous applications in industries such as packaging, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products, the Asia Pacific is currently heading the global market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.85 Billion CAGR 5.8% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Additive, Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing popularity of antibacterial polymer packaging in the healthcare, medicine, and food industries. The rising awareness about the contamination of food or other non-consumable items is considered one of the major growth.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the antimicrobial plastics market include

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Polyone Corporation (US)

Microban International Ltd. (US)

PARX Plastics N.V (The Netherlands)

King Plastic Corporation (US)

BioCote Limited (UK)

Sanitized AG (Switzerland)

Americhem Inc (US)

The market is characterized by the presence of various small- and medium-scale companies catering to global and local demands. It is characterized by forward integration through raw material production, manufacturing, and distribution to various application industries.

Integration across the stages of the value chain results in continuous raw material supply and low manufacturing costs. R&D initiatives by a few companies to enhance their product specifications and market reach are expected to further augment the product demand in the years to come.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to their ability to inhibit the growth of pathogens, antimicrobial plastics are now being used more frequently in the healthcare industry as an alternative to traditional materials when creating medical devices like ventilators and anesthesia machines. This plastic has excellent moisture resistance, which also increases its acceptance as an efficient food packaging solution in the food and beverage industry. It also aids in reducing the growth of pathogens like algae, bacteria, and fungi.

The main market for antimicrobial plastics is the healthcare sector. In comparison to conventional materials, antimicrobial polymers in the healthcare sector provide a number of benefits, including cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and cheap cost. The requirement for the prevention of microbial infections is driven by the complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospitals and dental equipment. The requirement to recycle disposable medical equipment opened up a plethora of possibilities for the creation of antimicrobial treatments.

For items like cubicle curtains, beds, nurse call systems, handrails, floors, door handles, pull cords, and case note holders, antimicrobial plastics are primarily used in dental offices, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Furthermore, in the automotive industry, polypropylene is the most often used material. Bumpers and cable insulation both use polypropylene. Electrical parts, insulating panels, and foam seating all contain polyurethane. This industry uses plastic to increase fuel economy. Most modern cars weigh 100 kg of plastic.

Production of fuel-efficient vehicles is now a top focus of the automotive industry due to environmental concerns. Plastic also offers several additional benefits to the automotive sector, including longer vehicle lifespans, more safety, and improved comfort.

Market Restraints:

Governmental limits on the use of plastic in the packaging sector and growing environmental worries about plastic waste are predicted to impede the growth of the commodity plastics market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global economy was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic scenario, many nations had to go into lockdown in order to contain the mounting number of cases. The resultant disruption of supply and demand networks has had an impact on the global economy. The pandemic crisis required the suspension of a large number of operations, manufacturing plants, and infrastructure projects.

Problems will arise for the global market due to the shifting cost of raw materials and the slowing down of production as the epidemic expands. Positively, things are starting to calm down once more, which is reassuring for the growth of the market in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Additive

The additives listed in the report are silver, copper, zinc, triclosan, oxybisphenoxarsine, and other products.

By Type

Commodity plastics, engineering plastics, and performance plastics are the three types of antimicrobial plastics available in the worldwide market. Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyurethane (PU), and Polyethylene Terephthalate are other subcategories of commodity plastics (PET). The engineering plastics market is further divided into polyoxymethylene (POM), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and others.

By Application

Packaging, healthcare & medical, food processing & handling, sports & recreation, automotive, consumer goods, building & construction, and others are the applications of antimicrobial plastics.

Regional Insights

The soaring demand for antimicrobial polymers in consumer goods and air conditioning and ventilation (ACV) is the main driver of regional market expansion.

During the study period, Asia Pacific will hold a relatively smaller share of the global antimicrobial plastics market. The two main drivers anticipated to favor regional market expansion during the projection period are the rising demand for innovative medical technology and the rising government spending on healthcare.

