Key companies operating in the global market are Alta Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Pharmascience, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz Canada Incorporated, Sanis Health, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Syntex, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and The Medicines Company

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Transparency Market Research, the global antiplatelet drugs market size was valued USD 2.1 Bn in 2022 and it is projected to reach USD 4.1 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031.

Rapid increase in utilization of antiplatelet agents to treat and prevent cardiovascular disease and related adverse events such as stroke and heart attack (myocardial infarction) is expected to accelerate the antiplatelet drugs market development. High adoption of cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors, notably aspirin, in a multitude of indications is a key factor expected to bolster the market.

Request Sample Pages of Antiplatelet Drugs Market with Strategic Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43493

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 2.1 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 4.1 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate – CAGR 7.5% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 158 Pages Market Segmentation By Drug Type, Indication, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Pharmaceutical companies are constantly striving to improve the effectiveness of antiplatelet therapy. Many companies are focusing particularly on reducing the toxicity and the risk of bleeding (hemorrhage) associated with usage of antiplatelet drugs in the prevention of CVD-related adverse events such as ischemic stroke. Escalating prevalence of CVD due to lifestyle factors among the global population is expected to positively influence the antiplatelet drugs industry growth. Rise in elderly population is also likely to boost demand for these drugs. Subsequent adoption of antiplatelet therapy is therefore likely to augment the antiplatelet drugs market value in the next few years.

Surge in number of percutaneous coronary interventions is likely to drive demand for antiplatelet medications. Companies are intent on discovering novel molecular targets of common antiplatelet drugs, which is expected to pave the way for advanced antiplatelet therapies in the industry. Researchers focus on understanding the mechanisms of absorption of oral antiplatelet agents in patients, which is likely to help them improve effectiveness of current and emerging antiplatelet therapies.

Key Findings of Study

High Demand for Antiplatelet Medications to Treat Cardiovascular Disease (CVD): Rise in demand for antiplatelet medications to treat and prevent cardiovascular diseases is likely to bolster innovations in antiplatelet therapies. Surge in incidence of stroke and peripheral vascular disease is likely to fuel adoption rate of antiplatelet therapies in the patient population. The TMR study indicates that hospital pharmacy is a lucrative market segment based on distribution channel as it held major share in 2022. Prominence of the segment could be ascribed to high demand for oral antiplatelet medications in hospital pharmacies.

Rise in demand for antiplatelet medications to treat and prevent cardiovascular diseases is likely to bolster innovations in antiplatelet therapies. Surge in incidence of stroke and peripheral vascular disease is likely to fuel adoption rate of antiplatelet therapies in the patient population. The TMR study indicates that hospital pharmacy is a lucrative market segment based on distribution channel as it held major share in 2022. Prominence of the segment could be ascribed to high demand for oral antiplatelet medications in hospital pharmacies. Preference for Oral Route of Administration: Oral route of administration of antiplatelet therapy is widely preferred among patients. The oral route segment held leading share in 2022. Ease of administration and good absorption of the medications among patients are major factors accounting for dominance of oral antiplatelet medications/agents in the healthcare industry. Companies are constantly striving to improve the toxicity profile of widely adopted antiplatelet drugs, particularly irreversible cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors. Based on drug type, the irreversible cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitor segment accounted for leading market share in 2022. Significant usage of irreversible cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors as a pain relief medication and anti-inflammatory agent in several diseases is likely to propel growth of the segment.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=43493<ype=S

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market – Key Drivers

Surge in prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) globally is a key factor expected to drive the antiplatelet drugs industry. Cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors, especially aspirin, are widely used in several indications such as myocardial infarction, arterial thrombosis, and percutaneous coronary interventions.

Continuous advancement in drug delivery systems and extensive R&D to improve the mechanism of action of antiplatelet agents are anticipated to broaden the antiplatelet drugs outlook.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market – Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a promising pace from 2023 to 2031. Significant demand for antiplatelet therapies in numerous indications related to cardiovascular disease is likely to fuel the market in the region.

North America is also a lucrative market for antiplatelet drugs. Rise in adoption of antiplatelet agents in a multitude of indications such as acute coronary syndrome, peripheral vascular disease, and stroke is expected to offer revenues to companies in the regional market. High prevalence of chronic diseases is a key trend that is poised to open new business opportunities for pharmaceutical companies in North America.

Global Antiplatelet Drugs Market – Competition Landscape

The landscape is fragmented due to the presence of regional as well as international players accounting for significant share of the market. Product portfolio expansion and mergers & acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by leading players to consolidate their market position.

Prominent companies in the global antiplatelet drugs market are Mylan Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Hoffman, Pharmascience, Sandoz, SENIS AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Request for Customization of this Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=43493

Antiplatelet Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Irreversible Cyclooxygenase (COX) Inhibitors

Adenosine Diphosphate Receptor Inhibitors

Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors

Adenosine Reuptake Inhibitors

Thromboxane Inhibitors and Phosphodiesterase

Indication

Angioplasty

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Arterial Thrombosis

Myocardial Infarction

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com