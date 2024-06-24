An antisemitism watchdog group is calling for the Biden administration to fire a recently promoted White House official whose anti-Israel social media posts resurfaced this week.
StopAntisemitism said Tyler Cherry, who was promoted earlier this month as an associate communications director at the White House, called for the elimination of Israel and promoted anti-Israel viewpoints on social media going back years, as well as anti-police commentary.
“We’re hoping this
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Antisemitism group calls on Biden to fire official who posted, deleted anti-Israel tweets: ‘just horrifying’ - June 24, 2024
- Hunter Biden attorneys re-submit request for new gun trial - June 24, 2024
- CNN Presidential Debate: Illegal immigration looms as top issue amid outrage over 12-year-old girl’s murder - June 24, 2024