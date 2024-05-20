Jonathan Lewis, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP Jonathan Lewis, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP

Washington, D.C., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jonathan L. Lewis, a nationally recognized antitrust and consumer protection attorney who advises clients from the consumer products, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, chemicals and healthcare sectors, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as counsel in Washington, D.C.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Lewis focuses his practice on a broad spectrum of antitrust, consumer fraud, commercial litigation and transactional matters. He has advised clients on a range of antitrust claims, including price fixing, exclusive dealing, tying, predatory pricing, monopolization and attempted monopolization and has litigated bet-the-company breach of contract and trade secret matters, consumer fraud class actions and dealer/distributor termination suits.

Lewis’ transactional experience includes providing substantive merger analysis of proposed transactions and advice on pre-merger integration planning, distribution and franchising and other business practices. He has represented clients before federal and state enforcement authorities in the course of investigations concerning distribution practices and pre- and post-merger review.

“Jonathan’s experience as a high stakes litigator and his proven ability to help clients navigate critical merger clearance matters and investigations led by the federal and state antitrust enforcement authorities expands the bench strength and depth of our already strong team,” said Alexandra Cunningham, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s litigation team.

A selection of Lewis’ notable representations includes:

Currently serving as lead counsel for one of the nation’s leading suppliers of store-brand over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and consumer health care products in a lawsuit alleging claims under federal and New York State antitrust law, along with breach of contract and tortious interference with contract claims.

As lead counsel, represented a leading pharmacy retail chain selling a store-brand OTC pharmaceutical and facing a consumer fraud labeling class action, and convinced court to dismiss the action.

As lead counsel, resolved (for a nominal amount) consumer fraud labeling class action filed against a leading membership-only warehouse club.

Lewis joins the firm from Lowenstein Sandler LLP, where he was a member of that firm’s antitrust group. He earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Maryland and his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, cum laude with honors.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s experience working both inside and outside of antitrust enforcement agencies enables the firm to provide counsel regarding all types of competition and consumer protection matters in a multitude of jurisdictions worldwide. Having represented clients in some of the most high-profile antitrust matters in recent years, the team is prepared to help global organizations navigate the ever-changing antitrust landscape through the challenges of complex government and private investigations, litigation and merger reviews.

With over 900 lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. We are known for our strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as our considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. Our full-service litigation practice is one of the largest in the country, with particular depth in key litigation markets such as Texas, California, Florida and the Mid-Atlantic. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

