The global antiviral drugs market growth is driven by increasing incidence rate of viral infections, rising collaborations with different organizations and increasing r&d activities.

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the antiviral drugs market size is projected to surpass around USD 71.1 billion by 2032 from USD 49.8 billion in 2022, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 3.73% from 2023 to 2032. The virus is a part of DNA and RNA bound in a structural protein. Viral infection is considered one of the most common causes of illness and has a significant impact on the healthcare system across the globe. Antiviral drugs are a class of medicines mainly used to treat viral infections. Antiviral drugs target many viruses, such as influenza, herpes, and hepatitis. In addition, broad-spectrum antiviral drugs can be used to treat a variety of viruses.

Key Takeaway:

By Drug Class in 2022, the combination segment has generated the highest revenue share in 2022.

in 2022, the combination segment has generated the highest revenue share in 2022. By Disease Indication , the human immune deficiency virus segment registers the highest market share from 2023 to 2032.

, the human immune deficiency virus segment registers the highest market share from 2023 to 2032. By Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market and is growing at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

the hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market and is growing at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 32%.

the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held the largest revenue share of 20.7% in 2022.

held the largest revenue share of in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The antiviral agent has a distinct mechanism of action, including inhibiting viral DNA synthesis and thus preventing it from the application. In addition, some antiviral drugs act as protease enzymes and prevent them from further cell division. The antiviral agent thus restores cells’ normal function and eliminates the viral infection. As a result, various pharmaceutical industries are developing antiviral therapies nationwide to prevent the spreading of infectious viral infections.

Factors affecting the growth of the Antiviral Drugs Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the antiviral drugs market. Some of these factors include:

The rising burden of disease : The rising burden of viral disease, particularly in emerging nations, and improved research partnership of industries in the development of therapeutics are the key factors related to the market growth.

: The rising burden of viral disease, particularly in emerging nations, and improved research partnership of industries in the development of therapeutics are the key factors related to the market growth. Growing prevalence of HIV infection : The Increasing prevalence of HIV infections globally is one of the dominant factors influencing antiviral drug requirements.

: The Increasing prevalence of HIV infections globally is one of the dominant factors influencing antiviral drug requirements. Increasing R&D activities : Robust investment in research and development activities by various pharmaceutical companies will offer enormous growth to the market in the upcoming years.

: Robust investment in research and development activities by various pharmaceutical companies will offer enormous growth to the market in the upcoming years. Rising collaborations with different organizations: Increasing partnerships for the manufacturing of different antiviral drugs are expected to develop a vast number of new drugs in market in the coming years.

Top Trends in the Global Antiviral Drugs Market

The increasing partnership between government bodies and key players is projected to propel the growth of research and development activities in developing new antiviral drugs. Companies are adopting policies such as product development and collaboration to increase their share in the market. Favorable initiatives undertaken by government bodies to prevent and treat viral infections are anticipated to support the management of viral infections.

Market Growth

A rise in the incidence rate of viral infections drives the global antiviral drugs market. Additionally, increased research and developments of new and innovative formulations, such as vaccines and combination therapy, are anticipated to fuel market growth. Therefore, rising adoption and expected commercialization of new medicines for viral infections are projected to drive market growth. In addition, growing product availability in advanced countries for advanced treatments containing antiretroviral therapy to provide disease burden will drive the total antiviral drugs market growth.

Regional Analysis

The antiviral drugs market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. This is attributable to the presence of key pharmaceuticals in the U.S., increasing the dominance of infections such as HIV in the country, and the green signal by the US FDA for the launch of operative therapies in North America. Europe is expected to witness remarkable growth in the upcoming years due to favorable policies for antiviral drugs and the key players involved in the antiviral medication of R&D. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to reflect a relatively highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government participation in handling viral infection and increasing permeation of companies are anticipated to boost the market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 49.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 71.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 3.73% North America Revenue Share 32% Europe Revenue Share 20.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of HIV is developing as the most common form of viral infection worldwide. According to WHO around, millions of people are living with HIV around the globe, and a maximum was died because of this disease. Hence the increasing problem of this infection is enhancing the demand for targeted and specific treatment propelling the antiviral agents market growth. Boosted observation for HIV by using demographic and biological data has developed the diagnosis rate of the disease. Antiviral infection can be treated with several options, including acyclovir and oseltamivir. As a result, the market expansion is fueled mainly by an increasing number of people taking viral medications. However, the strong presence of generic pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in India and other countries’ increasing geriatric populations are key factors driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Direct-acting antivirals, broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that can be quickly organized on a massive scale to avoid viral spread through effective vaccines, are being developed and are essential in light of the possibility of future viral pandemics. However, developing targeted, effective, and safe antivirals from the ground up is time-consuming, which is anticipated to restrict the market revenue growth. In addition, the market revenue growth is also anticipated to be hampered by increased infection prevention measures and vaccine availability awareness.

Market Opportunities

The market is expected to expand due to the projected commercialization of several new medicines for viral infections and increasing approval. It is anticipated that in the coming years, a large number of novel drugs will be developed due to the increasing collaborations for developing and manufacturing various antiviral medications. The leading market players are collaborating for the R&D of new therapies to decrease the burden of viral infection treatment.

Report Segmentation of the Antiviral Drugs Market

Drug Class Insight

The combination drug segment dominated the antiviral drugs market, holding the most outstanding revenue share. Attributable to the significant performance of combination brands such as Genvoya and Triumeq. Also, USFDA launched novel combination therapies of antiviral medicine for the flu and is expected to develop the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Disease Indication Insight

Developed treatments for HIV infection and profitable policies for antiviral drug therapy are expected to boost the segment’s growth. The HIV segment registers the highest market share due to the rapid increase in the dominance of HIV infection. The high prevalence of HIV infection is attached to a high treatment rate. Government initiatives to increase the treatment rate are anticipated to drive the market at a higher growth rate. In addition, the initiatives seek to decrease HIV infection and improve the diagnosis rate in the U.S. However, the occurrence of drugs for HIV infection will also fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Insight

The Hospital pharmacy segment dominated the antiviral drugs market share. Government support for viral disease through establishing government-assisted hospital pharmacies is a significant factor in the development of the hospital pharmacy segment.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Polymerase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Integrase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor

Combination Drug

By Disease Indication

Hepatitis

Human Immuno Deficiency Virus(HPV)

Influenza

others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive advantages of the market have also been considered in this report. Some of the major players include

Gilead Sciences Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck& C.O., Inc.

Jannssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol- Meyrs Squibb Company

Mylan N. V.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca Plc Company Profile

Pfizer Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Merck MRK

Reddy Laboratories Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Altesa Biosciences Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Antiviral Drugs Market

In May 2022, In collaboration with Genes2Me Pvt., Cipla Limited pronounced that the “RT-Direct” complex COVID-19 RT PCR test kit was accessible in India. Furthermore, to announce more cutting-edge solutions to the market, Cipla is raising its diagnostics portfolio.

In March 2021, Pfizer declared the introduction of a phase 1 clinical study for the increase of oral antiviral drugs indicated in contradiction of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The oral antiviral applicant is a protease inhibitor.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

