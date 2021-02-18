Anytime Pediatrics Expands Virtual Care Offerings

Pioneer in pediatric telemedicine builds its lead in the pediatric market

Nashville, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a significant move to expand access and improve health care for all children, Anytime Pediatrics, the leader in pediatric telemedicine, announced today its first major innovations toward a complete virtual care portfolio—a portfolio that will continue to guide the way in meeting the needs of clinicians, families and patients to stay connected and drive trusted care.

“Today we move from a telemedicine solution to a complete Virtual Care Partner, with new features, functionality and a dual-product offering to support the broad needs of our network of pediatric clinicians, specialists and their patients,” says Dr. Mick Connors, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Anytime Pediatrics. “With Anytime Pediatrics Premier and the simplified Anytime Pediatrics Go, pediatric practices can choose either of our feature-rich solutions based on practice, patient and clinician needs.”

Pediatric clinicians and related specialties will now have access to even more innovative tools to streamline their connections with patients and families, including live translation, enhanced enterprise visit routing, intelligent connectivity support and complete replication of in-office visits. In addition, Anytime Pediatrics also recognizes that many practices need a simplified and lower-cost solution as these practices seek to stay afloat in the volatile market. Responding to these needs has prompted the company to create its new tiered platform offerings.

In both platforms, pediatric practices can seamlessly perform virtual visits, incorporate third parties into a visit, overcome language barriers, automate credit-card transactions and capture consent-to-treat documentation, while maintaining a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment in which to serve all patient populations.

“We see our new tiered offerings as the first of many innovations in development to offer customers more choice, more data analytics and new technologies to improve connected care for kids,” says Angie Connors, co-founder and COO of Anytime Pediatrics.

Together with its partners, Anytime Pediatrics has helped hundreds of thousands of children receive the care they need from their medical home and within the pediatric community they trust. Anytime Pediatrics believes in strengthening relationships and local networks of care.

Anytime Pediatrics Premier

Anytime Pediatrics Premier features advanced functionality, services and support to help practices thrive as they envision the next level of virtual care innovation. Premier is the best fit for practices who seek complete integration of virtual care into their practice—practices that seek patient engagement, all patient visit types, replication of in-office visits, network routing and cutting-edge innovation. The addition in the immediate future of integrated devices, remote patient monitoring and technology partners, and more virtual care tools are all part of a complete solution pioneered by Anytime Pediatrics.

Anytime Pediatrics Go

Anytime Pediatrics Go is for pediatric clinicians looking to use a simple, cost-effective solution for clinician-administered visits and one-on-one virtual visit needs. The new Anytime Pediatrics Go helps the self-guided pediatrician get started quickly and easily with virtual health care. Scheduled visits and our “instant invite” give clinicians the ability to invite a patient or family into a visit.

About Anytime Pediatrics

Located in Nashville, Anytime Pediatrics was founded in 2016—for pediatric clinicians by a pediatrician and pediatric practice administrator—with the mission of advancing innovation that strengthens relationships and elevates pediatric care. With both its experienced pediatrician and pediatric practice management leadership, the innovative technology company is advancing how quality care can be centered within the medical home and is committed to making healthcare more convenient, accessible and drive the value equation.

For more information, visit anytimepediatrics.com.

Anytime Pediatrics was named the 2021 “Best of Pediatrics” in Online Doctor and Medical Services by Onlinedoctor.com.

Anytime Pediatrics was named in the Best New Medical Technology for 2020.

