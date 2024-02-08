Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., declared victory this week in the fight to push her Green New Deal package during an event celebrating the five-year anniversary of the controversial legislation.
Ocasio-Cortez was joined at the event by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and several other Democrats and climate activists outside the U.S. Capitol, where she said the Green New Deal movement has sparked widespread climate policies and green energy projects nationwide. Additionally, she and Mar
