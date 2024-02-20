The progressive Squad’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined critics of the New York City Police Department’s dance team – but not over concerns about crime.

“How many school music programs got defunded for this,” AOC, who notoriously has supported the defund the police movement, wrote on X.

The NYPD’s dance team recently performed live for the local PIX 11 news station, sparking swift condemnation online that the department is not focusi

[Read Full story at source]