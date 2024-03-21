Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will resurrect her “Green New Deal” terminology with a new housing bill she plans to announce Thursday, according to Politico.
Ocasio-Cortez will announce the “Green New Deal for Housing” alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., who is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate. She says the bill will focus largely on public housing, arguing that private housing is no longer realistic for many Americans.
“For a long
