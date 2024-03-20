Democrats on Capitol Hill don’t have much sympathy for former President Trump as he struggles to come up with a $464 million appeal bond due in less than a week.
“He’s broke, and he’s willing to sell the country for a dollar in order to make whatever he needs for himself,” New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Wednesday.
LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON TRUMP’S OPTIONS AFTER FAILURE TO SECURE $464M APPEAL BOND: ‘UNCHARTED TE
