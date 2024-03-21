Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., grilled Hunter Biden ex-associate Tony Bobulinski about ‘exactly’ what crimes President Biden is guilty of committing in a heated exchange at an impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

“Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?” AOC asked while staring down Bobulinski.

However, before Bobulinski could even answer, he was cut off by the animated progressive representative, repeating t

[Read Full story at source]