Rosemont, Illinois, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) awarded its annual research grants to 10 promising foot and ankle research projects. With funding from the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the AOFAS Research Grants Program provides AOFAS members and their research teams with the resources to discover new foot and ankle treatments and advance patient care.

This year, the AOFAS expanded its commitment to research, awarding more than $240,000 in funding – an increase of nearly $100,000 over 2022. More than $2 million in grants have been awarded since the program began in 1997.

“The AOFAS Research Grants Program supports foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons’ important work with basic, translational, and clinical science,” said AOFAS Research Committee Chair Jason T. Bariteau, MD, from Emory University in Atlanta. “Ultimately, this work will improve patient care by providing the knowledge for the diagnosis and treatment of complex conditions.”

Congratulations to the 2023 AOFAS Research Grant Recipients!

Established Project Grants (up to $50,000)

Pilon Fractures: An Ideal Model to Understand Biological Factors Implicated in the Pathogenesis of Post-traumatic Osteoarthritis

Arun Aneja, MD, PhD; David Landy, MD, PhD; Arjun Srinath, MD, MPH; John McCarthy, PhD

Josh Baxter, PhD; Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE

Josh Baxter, PhD; Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE

Small Project Grants (up to $20,000)

Evaluation of Congruency of the Peritalar Joints With and Without Weightbearing Using 3D Surface Mapping Augmented With 3D CT Scan Remodeling Techniques

Shuyuan Li, MD, PhD; Mark S. Myerson, MD

Joseph M. Liu, MD; Avinesh Agarwalla, MD; Anirudh K. Gowd, MD; Elizabeth A. Cody, MD; Alexander Peterson, MD; Eric W. Tan, MD

Joseph M. Liu, MD; Avinesh Agarwalla, MD; Anirudh K. Gowd, MD; Elizabeth A. Cody, MD; Alexander Peterson, MD; Eric W. Tan, MD

Soheil Ashkani-Esfahani, MD; Gregory Waryasz, MD; Bedri Karaismailoglu, MD; Siddhartha Sharma, MD; Matthias Peiffer, MD

Soheil Ashkani-Esfahani, MD; Gregory Waryasz, MD; Bedri Karaismailoglu, MD; Siddhartha Sharma, MD; Matthias Peiffer, MD

Jonathon D. Backus, MD; Jeffrey E. Johnson, MD; Jeremy J. Jackson, MD; Andrew P. Thome Jr., MD

Jonathon D. Backus, MD; Jeffrey E. Johnson, MD; Jeremy J. Jackson, MD; Andrew P. Thome Jr., MD

Edward T. Haupt, MD

Edward T. Haupt, MD

Kenneth J. Hunt, MD; Daniel Ross, MD; Sara Buckley, DO; Michael Zuscik, PhD

Kenneth J. Hunt, MD; Daniel Ross, MD; Sara Buckley, DO; Michael Zuscik, PhD

Amir Kachooei, MD, PhD; Tara Moncman, DO; Ashkan Sedigh, MSc

Amir Kachooei, MD, PhD; Tara Moncman, DO; Ashkan Sedigh, MSc

Pilot Project Grant (up to $5,000)

Quantification of Gait Disturbances in a Murine, Charcot Neuroarthropathic Model: Utilization of a Novel, Cost-Effective, and Efficient Method

Michael C. Aynardi, MD; Shelby Alwine, BS

The AOFAS Research Grants Program is funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported in part by a grant from Arthrex, Inc.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit aofas.org.

