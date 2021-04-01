AOFAS Honors Two Female Orthopaedic Leaders

AOFAS is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards: Barbara Piclet-Legré, MD, and Andrea N. Veljkovic, MD, MPH, FRCSC.

Rosemont, Ill., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS), is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards: Barbara Piclet-Legré, MD, and Andrea N. Veljkovic, MD, MPH, FRCSC.

Barbara Piclet-Legré, MD, of Marseilles, France, is the recipient of the Career Impact Award, which recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions to the field of orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Piclet-Legré specialized in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery in 1986, traveled extensively throughout the 1990s to acquire new technologies, and opened her own foot and ankle practice, Centre Du Pied, in 2000. In 2014 she opened a second practice, while continuing to mentor numerous orthopaedic surgeons from around the world.

“Dr. Piclet-Legré strove to differentiate herself, understanding that not only becoming an orthopaedic surgeon was rare, but becoming one specializing in foot and ankle, was in fact, extremely rare,” said Rebecca A. Cerrato, MD.

Additionally, Dr. Piclet-Legré is the first female vice president and future president of a French orthopaedic society, rising as a pioneer for many other women who follow in her footsteps.

“This award allows me to elevate and share my convictions on the rightful place of women in the orthopaedic surgery world,” said Dr. Piclet-Legré. “I want to use this opportunity to share my passion and show that women can be renowned surgeons and contribute to medical advancements without compromising their personal lives.”

Andrea N. Veljkovic, MD, MPH, FRCSC, is the recipient of the Career Development Award, which supports the professional aspirations of early- and mid-career female foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. Dr. Veljkovic is an Associate Clinical Professor and Director of the Adult Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Fellowship at the University of British Columbia. An accomplished orthopaedic researcher, she has published more than 80 scientific papers and was nominated as a finalist for the AOFAS J. Leonard Goldner Award in 2017 and the Roger A. Mann Award in 2019.

“Dr. Veljkovic accomplished much in the early stages of her career, evidenced by peer-review journal articles, book chapters, and invited lectures,” said Harold B. Kitaoka, MD. “She contributes a substantial portion of her time to educating fellows, residents, medical students, and practitioners.”

Drs. Piclet-Legré and Veljkovic will accept their awards at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2021 in September, where they will be podium speakers and participate in the annual Women’s Leadership Reception.

The Women’s Leadership Awards are presented as part of the AOFAS Women’s Leadership Initiative, established in 2018 to support and encourage women in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery. Earlier this year, the Women’s Leadership Initiative created a video highlighting women in orthopaedics and the importance of supportive mentors, family, and role models in their careers. Funding for the 2021 Women’s Leadership Initiative is provided by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

