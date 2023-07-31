SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home markets, today announced the appointment of Corey Chapman as senior director of sales engineering for its Quantum Bandwidth product line.

This is the fifth recent hire for AOI as it continues to expand its focus on broadband access. Chapman joins the broadband access team to oversee sales engineering and support AOI customers from product evaluation through deployment.

“As the market transitions to increasingly smarter broadband technology, the need to have a proven pre-sales and post-sales customer support team is critical,” said Todd McCrum, SVP and General Manager of Broadband Access for AOI. “Corey has spent most of his career helping cable service providers plan, test, deploy, and manage support for DOCSIS and HFC technology. His experience will be invaluable as we grow our sales engineering and customer support teams.”

Prior to joining AOI, Chapman held sales engineering, technical marketing and product management roles at Arris, Cisco, and CommScope, where he deployed CMTS, CCAP and Remote-PHY solutions to the global service provider market.

“This is a great opportunity to join other cable industry veterans and take AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth products and thought leadership directly to cable service providers,” said Chapman. “As the industry begins DOCSIS 4.0 and 1.8 GHz network upgrades, I’m excited to lead the team that will collaborate with and support our customers and will ensure that AOI is contributing to their success at every step.”

About Quantum Bandwidth

Quantum Bandwidth is a set of broadband access products that enables high-speed connectivity. With today’s increasingly demanding bandwidth needs, Quantum Bandwidth ensures cable service providers have reliable and scalable options to deliver optimal performance. Its solutions are underpinned with industry experience from the world’s leading CATV engineers. Learn more at quantumbandwidth.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) (NASDAQ: AAOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products including components, modules, and equipment. AOI’s products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX. Learn more at ao-inc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Willis Chen

+1-281-295-1807

wchen@ao-inc.com