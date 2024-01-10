Here’s the latest for Sunday, December 24th: Demonstrators threaten Belgrade’s capitl city hall during election protest; A man is killed after a shooting in a Florida mall on Saturday; Pope Francis delivers Christmas Eve homily; NORAD is tracking Santa Claus annual journey around the world.
