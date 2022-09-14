APA Corporation Announces Dividend Increase, Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Breaking News
Sept. 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has announced an increase in the company’s dividend on common shares from an annualized rate of 50 cents per share to $1.00 per share.

The next quarterly dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on Oct. 21, 2022, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the company’s common stock, up from 12.5 cents per share.

“Over the last year, we’ve significantly strengthened our balance sheet and committed to returning a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to our shareholders through dividend and stock repurchases,” said John Christmann IV, APA CEO and president. “The vast majority of this return is still being delivered through stock repurchases; however, we are confident that our long-term cash flow will comfortably support this step-up in the base dividend payment. At an annualized rate of $1.00 per share, our dividend yield is expected to exceed the current average dividend yield of the S&P 500.”

The board of directors also approved a further 40 million shares of additional share repurchase authorization.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts
         
Investor:   (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
Media:   (713) 296-7189   Castlen Kennedy
Website:   www.apacorp.com     

APA-F

