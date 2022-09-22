APA Corporation Announces Engagement of GHD for Third-party Emissions Verification

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced its engagement of GHD, a privately-owned global professional services company specializing in the implementation and verification of sustainability projects. This engagement underpins APA’s commitment to protecting the environment, which includes an all employee compensation-linked goal announced earlier this year to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of CO2e by the end of 2024.

“We are pleased to work with GHD to support our ongoing efforts to verify the emissions we eliminate through various environmental projects,” said APA Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Vice President Jessica Jackson. “Third-party validation reinforces our commitment to emissions reduction while recognizing the performance of team members across our company to meet our environmental goals.”

GHD is an international, employee-owned network of environmental, engineering, design and construction professionals. Founded in Australia in 1928, the firm comprises more than 10,000 employees with multi-disciplinary expertise that work in 200 offices across five continents. GHD has extensive experience with multiple industries, including energy and mining, food and agriculture, and construction.

Over the next two years, GHD will serve as an independent, third-party verifier of environmental projects emissions data, supporting the improvement of emissions reporting methods and allowing a more fulsome evaluation of how to responsibly meet growing worldwide energy demand. The GHD team will take a multi-segmented approach, bringing in digital, air quality and decarbonization experts to perform a holistic review that can validate data across operating areas.

“APA is making great strides in their commitment to sustainability, proactively taking on the dual challenge of emissions reduction and increased production to meet global energy demands,” said Rob Campbell-Watt, GHG validation and decarbonization lead at GHD. “We look forward to collaborating on this project and witnessing the accomplishment of their ESG goals over the coming years.”

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

About GHD

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goals,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in APA’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.