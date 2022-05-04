Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / APA Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

APA Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced first-quarter 2022 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

The company will host a conference call May 5 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. The call will be webcast and archived on APA’s website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7382328.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
Media:  (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi 
Website: www.apacorp.com   

              
                                      
        

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.