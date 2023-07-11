HOUSTON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report. Highlights from the report include the achievement of key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals in 2022 and progression of the company’s ESG initiatives and long-term emissions reduction efforts. The full report is available on APA’s website.

“We believe that human progress begins with the fundamental and profound positive impact that energy has on our everyday life,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA CEO and president. “We continue to build on our track record of sustainably exploring for and producing oil and natural gas by reducing our emissions, conserving fresh water, strengthening community well-being, and creating a workplace where employees can thrive.”

Report highlights include:

AIR – In 2022, APA announced an inaugural long-term, compensation-linked goal to implement projects capable of eliminating at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions by year-end 2024. In support of this commitment, we achieved our 2022 ESG goal to reduce upstream routine flaring across Egypt operations by 40%.

WATER – Over the last five years, only 5% of water consumed throughout company operations was fresh water. For this accomplishment and other conservation efforts, APA was awarded the Industrial Reuse Champions Award in 2022 from the WateReuse Symposium, an independent organization not affiliated with the oil and gas industry.

COMMUNITIES – APA’s community partnership programs are focused on three key pillars, one of which is environmental stewardship. Last year, the company reached a significant milestone with the donation of its 5 millionth tree through the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.

PEOPLE – APA is deeply committed to the safety of company operations and the well-being of employees and contractors. In 2022, APA achieved the company’s lowest total recordable incident rate in nearly two decades and achieved all corporate leading and lagging safety targets.

GOVERNANCE – The company believes that robust and contemporary governance practices are vital to the success of our business and begin with the company’s leadership. Annual training on the company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was completed by 100% of Board members and employees in 2022.

APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

