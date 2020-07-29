Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Breaking News
July 29, 2020

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2020 results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp).

There will be a conference call July 30 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Apache’s website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6166527.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West

