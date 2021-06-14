Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Apache Corporation Opens Application for 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program

Apache Corporation Opens Application for 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced that it has opened the application season for its 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program. Last year, the program donated more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s South Texas Refuge Complex, The Trust for Public Land in Louisiana, Tree New Mexico and the Galveston Bay Foundation. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to nonprofit organizations and government agencies in 17 states.

“Trees play an invaluable role — beautifying our neighborhoods, providing wildlife habitats, and conserving our environment. As we kick off the 16th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we are excited to continue working with partners dedicated to planting and caring for trees in communities across our U.S. operating areas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

The Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 trees per project, agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery, and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2021, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2022.

For more information and to apply to the 2021-2022 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com to submit an application by the Aug. 16, 2021, deadline.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache is a wholly-owned subsidiary of APA Corporation. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi
Website: www.apacorp.com   

APA-T

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.