HOUSTON, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the opening of applications for the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program’s 2024-2025 planting season. To receive tree grants, applicants must be based in the United States.

Since 2005, the program has partnered with more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations and government agencies across the company’s U.S. operating areas. Last year, the program surpassed a significant milestone of donating more than 5 million trees to U.S. partners and expanded internationally with the launch of a similar program in Scotland, where the company also has oil and gas operations.

“At Apache, we believe that energy production and environmental stewardship work hand-in-hand,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer. “Responsible energy development and conservation are not mutually exclusive. The impressive growth of our program demonstrates how as an oil and gas company we can responsibly meet global energy needs while also supporting large-scale conservation projects and the enhancement of public greenspaces. The program helps ensure that future generations can benefit from the steps we take today to create a more sustainable world.”

The program is open to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has oil and gas operations — currently Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one-gallon, three-gallon or five-gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced Oct. 1, 2024, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2025.

Last season, the program donated more than 206,000 trees to 61 nonprofit partner organizations in the U.S., including reforestation efforts with Houston Wilderness, an alliance of business, environmental and government interests protecting the Gulf Coast ecoregion, and Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, which works to protect and restore the ecological heritage of the Hermit’s Peak region in New Mexico. The company also partnered with Keep San Angelo Beautiful in West Texas to help teach the local community about environmental stewardship and supported conservation projects with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

For more information and to apply to the 2024-2025 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com to submit an application by the July 12, 2024, deadline. To view the Apache Tree Grant Program video and learn more, click here.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache’s parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its websitewww.apacorp.com.

About Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program

Founded in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program is a philanthropic initiative of Apache Corporation that donates trees to nonprofits and government entities in the company’s operational areas. The program focuses on grants that support large-scale conservation, protection of habitats for wildlife and native species, as well as the restoration and enhancement of public greenspaces. This award-winning environmental stewardship initiative has provided more than 5 million trees to over 1,000 to qualified partners in the U.S. In addition to the development and improvement of public parks and greenspaces, community partners often request trees to support a broad range of conservation efforts, including preservation of natural habitats and reforestation. To learn more about the program, visit www.apachelovestrees.com.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi Website: www.apacorp.com

APA-T