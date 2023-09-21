Flagship event for ASF covers breadth of topics impacting the open source community including big data, fintech, geospatial, IoT and search

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 open source projects and initiatives, today announced the keynotes for Community Over Code North America, formerly known as ApacheCon. Community Over Code North America will take place at the Halifax Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia October 7-10, 2023. The full event schedule including keynote talks can be viewed at https://communityovercode.org/schedule/.

Community Over Code is the flagship event of the ASF, uniting hundreds of open source contributors who convene to collaborate on future innovations. This year’s North America event will span four days and include sessions to cover key topics impacting the open source community including – big data, fintech, geospatial, Internet of Things, and search, among others.

Keynote speaker highlights for Community Over Code North America include:

From Local Roots to Global Impact: Building an Inclusive Open Source Community in Africa , Ruth Ikegah, Open Source Consultant, Bitergia and Community Lead, CHAOSS

, Foundations Considered Essential: Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director, Eclipse Foundation AISBL

Why Open Source AI Matters: Towards a Clear Definition: Justin Colannino, Board Member, Open Source Initiative and Assistant General Counsel for Open Source, Open Standards, Open ML, Microsoft

In addition to keynotes and session talks, each evening will feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where ASF community members have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around their respective projects.

Registration

Standard pricing for Community Over Code is USD$750 and ends today. Late registration begins tomorrow, September 22, at USD$850. Committers of ASF projects can register for USD$250 by reaching out to planners@apachecon.com. To view all registration rates and deadlines, visit the Community Over Code registration page.

Event Sponsorship

Community Over Code would not be possible without the support of event sponsors including Apple, Bloomberg, Cloudera, Google, Gradle, NetApp, and Red Hat. For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page.

Social Media

Join the conversation on social media with #CommunityOverCode

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries, please email press@apache.org

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



