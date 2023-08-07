Flagship event of the ASF aims to unite open source contributors to discuss key topics impacting open source and help spur future innovations across ASF projects

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, today announced the schedule for Community Over Code North America, formerly known as ApacheCon. As the flagship event of the ASF, Community Over Code aims to unite open source contributors and provide a collaborative forum for future innovations. Community Over Code North America will take place at the Halifax Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia October 7-10, 2023. The full breakout session schedule can be viewed here.

Community Over Code will span four days and include sessions to cover key topics impacting the open source community including – big data, Internet of Things, financial tech (fintech), geospatial, and search, among others. Each evening will feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where ASF community members have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around their respective projects.

Registration

Registration for Community Over Code is USD$750 until September 21. Late registration begins on September 22 at USD$850. Committers of ASF projects can register for USD$250 by reaching out to planners@apachecon.com. Registered attendees can take advantage of discounted rooms at hotels near the venue. To view all registration rates, deadlines, and room block information, visit the Community Over Code registration page.

Event Sponsorship

For organizations interested in joining the sponsor lineup for Community Over Code, visit the Community Over Code sponsorship page.

About the Apache Software Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

