Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / APCO Holdings Partners with AFIP to Bring Prestigious Certification Program to Local Markets

APCO Holdings Partners with AFIP to Bring Prestigious Certification Program to Local Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Norcross, Ga., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APCO Holdings, LLC’s EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, providers of F&I products offered by franchised and independent dealers across the country, have collaborated with the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) to lead certification courses designed to give dealership professionals the knowledge they need to maintain the compliance requirements of complex, highly-regulated vehicle purchase transactions. EasyCare and GWC’s training team is certified to present the AFIP certification course for F&I managers, sales professionals, and other dealership staff—with the exam proctored by AFIP itself. 

Founded in 1989, AFIP is the nonprofit, non-aligned sanctioning body for in-store sales and financial services personnel in the United States. The organization created the AFIP certification curriculum to focus on federal and state laws that govern in-dealership financial services. This prestigious training program equips students with a skill set that will allow them to be more efficient and ethical in a career within the finance and insurance industry—giving dealers another building block to create trust and lifelong customers. AFIP Certification can also be used as proof of knowledge of F&I law and ethics to help settle employee disputes and serves as the cornerstone for a dealership compliance management system (CMS).

“The retail automotive industry is one of the most highly regulated in the country, and non-compliance can create immense financial exposure for dealers,” says Scot Eisenfelder, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning. “By bringing this program to our partners, our industry-renowned training team, backed by AFIP’s expertise in state and federal compliance regulations, will help ensure that professionals who complete the course are armed with the knowledge to meet the challenge and protect their dealerships’ reputations.” 

EasyCare and GWC will offer AFIP Certification classes covering three levels of certification: Basic, Senior, and Master, with the first class scheduled for March 15-16 in Atlanta, Ga. Dealers and F&I professionals can find future dates on the EasyCare and GWC Warranty websites. Courses will be scheduled around in-person F&I training classes where possible to make traveling more convenient for students. 

“With this program, dealers can gain peace of mind of knowing their staff has the resources necessary to follow all federal and state regulations and can pass that reassurance to customers, who will feel more at ease knowing they are working with someone trained in both compliance and ethical considerations,” says Jeremy Beck, Vice President, Sales Operations.

 

About EasyCare

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

 

About GWC

 Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles, with the vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs to help dealers optimize every sale and a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealership reputations. GWC is part of APCO Holdings, LLC, also home to the EasyCare and MemberCare brands and other private label automobile manufacturer products. For over 25 years, the APCO family of brands has served over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims, with an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. GWC, EasyCare, and MemberCare are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” brands in the automotive aftermarket. For more information about GWC Warranty, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

 

About AFIP

AFIP provides recurrent state and federal regulation certification education for independent and franchised dealer personnel. AFIP also certifies select funding source and aftermarket product provider field operatives, as well as independent general agents. Its certification track is implemented by live instruction and affirmed by independently proctored testing. Certification is revoked for those who violate the AFIP code of ethics. For more information, visit afip.com.

CONTACT: Sarah Baker
APCO Holdings, LLC.
678.225.1000 x 2206
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.