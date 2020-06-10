Apellis Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Phase 3 PEGASUS Data to be Presented at the 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced it will host an investor conference call to discuss the detailed results from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study evaluating pegcetacoplan (APL-2), a targeted C3 therapy, compared to eculizumab in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The conference call will follow the virtual presentation of this data at the upcoming 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The investor conference call is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will feature members of Apellis management, as well as Peter Hillmen, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., PEGASUS study investigator and EHA presenter.

Featured Abstract

Results of the PEGASUS Phase III Randomized Trial Demonstrating Superiority of the C3 Inhibitor, Pegcetacoplan, Compared to Eculizumab in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (S192). The presentation will be made available on-demand starting on Friday, June 12, 8:30 CET.

Conference Call Information

Apellis will host a conference call Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the detailed Phase 3 PEGASUS study results. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 774-0323 (local) or (602) 563-8683 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 7291583. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com .

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, such as the statements regarding the timing of enrollment of clinical trials, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the company’s clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business and operations, including the timing and conduct of its ongoing clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or of other trials; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether the results of the company’s clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-9 will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19 or any other indication when expected or at all; whether, if Apellis’ products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

