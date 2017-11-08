Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CRESTWOOD, Ky., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,714,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis. In addition, Apellis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,607,100 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered by Apellis. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “APLS” on Thursday, November 9, 2017. The offering is expected to close on November 13, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2017. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, or email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, telephone: (888) 474-0200, or email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

