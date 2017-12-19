Apellis Pharmaceuticals Expands Management Team, Appoints Timothy Sullivan Chief Financial Officer

CRESTWOOD, Ky. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Timothy Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining as CFO, Sullivan was an observer on Apellis’ board of directors for nearly three years while he was a Partner at AJU IB Investment, a venture capital firm, where he led the firm’s investments in life sciences companies.

“We are thrilled to have Tim on board officially as Chief Financial Officer, especially during this exciting time in our company’s trajectory,” said Cedric Francois, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Apellis. “As an investor and throughout our recent IPO, Tim has shared his strategic insights on corporate finance as well as the biotechnology industry and will play a key role as we grow the company and execute on our vision.”

In his new role, Sullivan will lead the development of Apellis’ financing strategy and will drive a disciplined growth strategy as Apellis significantly expands operations as it enters two Phase 3 programs in 2018.

“Apellis’ strong science, standout leadership team, and potential to improve the quality of life of the one million patients with geographic atrophy, the leading cause of blindness for Americans over 50, was a mission I couldn’t refuse,” said Sullivan. “I’m delighted to join the company and help make Apellis’ therapies into a reality for patients.”

Prior to his career as a venture capitalist, Sullivan was an investment banker and served as Managing Director, head of life sciences banking at RBS Citizens, Senior Vice President at Jefferies & Company and Vice President at Bear Stearns. He has also held board positions for companies G1 Therapeutics, Inc. and Molecular Templates, Inc. He received his M.B.A. from the Columbia Business School and his B.A. in Biology from Harvard University.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

