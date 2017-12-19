Apellis Pharmaceuticals Expands Management Team, Appoints Timothy Sullivan Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

CRESTWOOD, Ky. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a platform of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Timothy Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining as CFO, Sullivan was an observer on Apellis’ board of directors for nearly three years while he was a Partner at AJU IB Investment, a venture capital firm, where he led the firm’s investments in life sciences companies.

“We are thrilled to have Tim on board officially as Chief Financial Officer, especially during this exciting time in our company’s trajectory,” said Cedric Francois, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Apellis. “As an investor and throughout our recent IPO, Tim has shared his strategic insights on corporate finance as well as the biotechnology industry and will play a key role as we grow the company and execute on our vision.”

In his new role, Sullivan will lead the development of Apellis’ financing strategy and will drive a disciplined growth strategy as Apellis significantly expands operations as it enters two Phase 3 programs in 2018.

“Apellis’ strong science, standout leadership team, and potential to improve the quality of life of the one million patients with geographic atrophy, the leading cause of blindness for Americans over 50, was a mission I couldn’t refuse,” said Sullivan. “I’m delighted to join the company and help make Apellis’ therapies into a reality for patients.”

Prior to his career as a venture capitalist, Sullivan was an investment banker and served as Managing Director, head of life sciences banking at RBS Citizens, Senior Vice President at Jefferies & Company and Vice President at Bear Stearns. He has also held board positions for companies G1 Therapeutics, Inc. and Molecular Templates, Inc. He received his M.B.A. from the Columbia Business School and his B.A. in Biology from Harvard University.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether APL-2 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, and receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether, if Apellis’ products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

