Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The presentation and question and answer session will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. A copy of the presentation slides will be also posted on the company’s website beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com ﻿
617.599.8178

