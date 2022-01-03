Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The presentation and question and answer session will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. A copy of the presentation slides will be also posted on the company’s website beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

