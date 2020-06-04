Breaking News
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat. The event will be available live via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
[email protected][email protected]
212.600.1902

