Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM Mass. and CRESTWOOD, Ky., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the Company will present at the following, upcoming investor conferences:

  • 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) in Beverly Hills, CA
  • Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in New York, New York

Both presentations will be given by Cedric Francois, CEO and co-founder of Apellis, and will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Liza Sullivan
[email protected]  
617.482.0042  (office)
917.981.7494  (mobile)

Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
[email protected]
212.301.7218  (office)
929.400.2691  (mobile)
