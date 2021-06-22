Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Apellix™ Delighted to be Named a World Changing Idea of 2021

Apellix™ Delighted to be Named a World Changing Idea of 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Apellix, an innovative aerial robotics technology company, has been named a World Changing Idea of 2021 by Fast Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellix, protecting the world’s built and industrial environments through aerial robotic technology, is celebrating being named a World Changing Idea of 2021 by Fast Company. Apellix has created and is continuing to improve aerial robotic systems used in the war on corrosion that can prepare surfaces for coating/painting, apply the coatings, and monitor the coating job and the condition. We’ve done that by combining industrial robots, such as those used for high endurance, speed, and precision manufacturing, with an industrial drone and creating the software to autonomously operate the system.

What we do at Apellix changes lives – workers’ lives, and the lives of those in our communities. Our aerial robotic systems are reducing occupational hazards and making working at heights safer. We are saving tax dollars for the corrosion management of public assets, such as highway bridges and battleships, and saving private dollars on the protection of buildings, ships, storage tanks, oil rigs, and more.

One example of the innovative use of the Apellix technology is the Apellix Project Breathe which aspires to use tethered drones to spray paint a NASA-developed compound that removes smog and pollution from the air on US Highway noise barriers. Not only is clean air important to the earth, smog is one of the world’s biggest human health problems responsible for 3.4 million deaths worldwide each year.

For more information, please see the Apellix Blog www.Apellix.com/Blog

About Apellix
Apellix, an early-stage software company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has developed an aerial robotic platform with patented software and sensor arrays and controlled precision flight to complete a wide range of tasks currently too expensive or too dangerous to otherwise perform. Video examples of Apellix drones at work can be viewed on the Apellix Website. www.Apellix.com

CONTACT: Contact:
Apellix
2180 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
904-647-4511
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.