Apex National CIO, CTO, AI, ML Digital Transformation Virtual Summit Fireside Chat: “The Digital Transformation Revolution” Hosted by Rackspace Technology and Chief Technology Evangelist Jeff DeVerter

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the company will host a Fireside Chat on “The Digital Transformation Revolution” with Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist for Rackspace Technology at the Apex National CIO, CTO, AI, ML Digital Transformation Virtual Summit. The Fireside Chat will explore how digital transformation is changing the way organizations operate and the impact on systems, processes, workflow, and culture.

Apex Assembly will be bringing together 60+ CIOs, CTOs and other Divisional Leaders from F500 and Global 2000 Enterprise organizations. In collaboration with industry-leading speakers and our Sponsors BMC Software, Digital Realty, AttackIQ, Rackspace Technology, and WalkMe we will examine the challenges and concentrate on the most pressing issues that lie ahead in 2022 and 2023.

Apex National CIO, CTO, AI, ML Digital Transformation Virtual Summit will be held on Tuesday, March 15th. For more information and to register click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Apex Assembly specializes in bringing together technology leaders from the world’s largest companies to discuss technology trends and focus on solving their biggest technology challenges. By uniting exclusive C-level communities, Apex offers unparalleled opportunities to mindshare in a secure environment and collaborate on industry trends, challenges and successes. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, Apex Assembly hosts regional and national events focused on open discussion and education to assist technology leaders in building lasting business relationships. Learn more at https://apexassembly.com/

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@Rackspace.com

