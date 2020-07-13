APLA Health Opens Registration for First-Ever Digital AIDS Walk Los Angeles

“Get With the Programs” is the theme for AIDS Walk LA 2020

Los Angeles, July 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, APLA Health opened registration for its first-ever online only, digital AIDS Walk Los Angeles. In 2020, sponsors, individuals and teams will “Get With the Programs,” and they will see firsthand how they support the vital work of APLA Health services and programs through their AIDS Walk fundraising efforts.

Digital participants will choose their “walk” from APLA Health’s three primary service categories – Care, Support, and Education. They will receive and distribute content directly tied to their “walk,” and will be able to inspire their network to learn more about the program they are most passionate about. These funds are a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health as well as other HIV/AIDS health and support organization beneficiaries. The campaign will run from July 13, 2020, until September 13, 2020.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we have lived our life but AIDS Walk Los Angeles is a one-of-a-kind show of strength from a diverse community that doesn’t back down, not even this year. We may not be able to gather as we normally would, but we can still end the HIV epidemic together,” said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. “COVID-19 has once again highlighted the health disparities that exist in our community. Both the novel coronavirus and HIV are affecting Black and Latinx communities at disproportionate rates. That is why APLA Health’s Care, Support and Education services are vital to stop the spread of HIV and guaranteeing everyone has access to culturally competent healthcare.”

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the pioneer fundraising walk against HIV, raises vital funds, and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Individuals and teams can register at aidswalkla.org. Since 1985, hundreds of thousands of walkers and supporters have raised nearly $90 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County. To register for AIDS Walk Los Angeles or for more information, please visit: www.aidswalkla.org

About AIDS Walk Los Angeles: Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to walk, and millions more to donate, raising nearly $90 million to combat HIV and AIDS. The funds raised at the event remain a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health’s care, prevention, and advocacy programs for the over 60,000 men and women living with the disease in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit more than 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations that are able to participate and raise funds through the Community Coalition Initiative (CCI). For more information, visit aidswalkLA.org

About APLA Health: APLA Health’s mission is to achieve healthcare equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV. We remain committed to ending the epidemic in our lifetime. We are a nonprofit, federally qualified health center serving more than 18,000 people annually. We provide 20 different services at 16 locations throughout Los Angeles County, including: medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, we offer housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services. Additionally, we are leaders in advocating for policy and legislation that positively impacts the LGBT and HIV communities and conduct community-based research on issues affecting the communities we serve. For more information, please visit us at aplahealth.org.

